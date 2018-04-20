Global 
Views: 139

PM Abbasi, British counterpart hold bilateral meeting

Posted By: Uploader

LONDON, Apr 20 (APP):Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi met British Prime Minister Theresa May here on Friday.
During the meeting held here at Windsor Castle on the sidelines of 25th Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting
(CHOGM 2018), the two leaders discussed matters of bilateral and mutual interest.
Prime Minister Abbasi, who was here to attend CHOGM 2018, earlier in the day interacted with leaders of various CW countries during the retreat sessions and discussed issues of mutual interest.

RANDOM NEWS

Our Potential Media Subscribers

Sattelite Radio Stations 01 Total
Broadcast networks 71 Total
TV stations 05 Total
Magazines 1240 Total
Sattelite Radio Stations 01 Total
Radio Stations 103 Total

Visit Our Office

18 Mauve Area Street 28, G-7/1
Islamabad 44000
+92-51-2203064-7

Follow Us

Important Links