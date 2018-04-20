PM Abbasi, British counterpart hold bilateral meeting

LONDON, Apr 20 (APP):Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi met British Prime Minister Theresa May here on Friday.

During the meeting held here at Windsor Castle on the sidelines of 25th Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting

(CHOGM 2018), the two leaders discussed matters of bilateral and mutual interest.

Prime Minister Abbasi, who was here to attend CHOGM 2018, earlier in the day interacted with leaders of various CW countries during the retreat sessions and discussed issues of mutual interest.