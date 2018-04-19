Global 
PM Abbasi attends British Queen’s reception for new HOGs of CW countries

LONDON, Apr 19 (APP):Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Thursday attended a reception hosted by British Queen Alezabeth-II for the new Heads of Government from the Commonwealth countries at Buckingham Palace.
Later, the Prime Minister also joined the leaders from CW countries at a dinner reception hosted by the British Queen.
Earlier, Prime Minister Abbasi who was in London to attend the 25th Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting
(CHOGM 2018) attended the formal opening ceremony of CHOGM held here at Buckingham Palace.

