PM Abbasi arrives in Lahore

LAHORE, Nov 12 (APP):Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi arrived here on Sunday. Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz

Sharif received him at the airport.

Punjab chief secretary, inspector general of police, commissioner Lahore, and senior officials were also present on the occasion.

The prime minister held a meeting with the chief minister. Matters of mutual interest and the situation in the country came under discussion during the meeting.