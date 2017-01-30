PLS final in Lahore a gateway to international cricket in Pakistan, Najam Sethi

LAHORE, Jan 30 (APP): Chairman Pakistan Super League, Najam Sethi
said on Monday that the successful holding of the final of the PSL here in March will open a new window to bring back international cricket to Pakistan.
“The final will take place on March 5 and its smooth and successful
holding will serve as a gateway to ensure the return of international cricket in Pakistan”, he was speaking at the PSL Gold Sponsorship with Homage power and electric appliances along with Rafiq Parsa, Chief Executive officer, Homage here at a local hotel.
Najam Sethi said the successful staging of the final will strengthen the
resolve of Pakistan Cricket Board that Pakistan is safe country
for international cricket.
“InshaAllah the final will be played at Lahore as we are taking
measure with the cooperation of the Punjab Government to ensure
foolproof security of the foreign players”, he said adding “We have
all the backing and support of the Punjab Government to stage the
final in a befitting manner”.
Chairman PSL said they are striving that final should take place
in Lahore and they are in contact with the international cricket
players association, international cricket council officials and
the participating foreign players and updating them on every aspect
related to holding of the final to give them a clear picture of the circumstances.
“PSL is becoming a success story with its each passing edition
and we are very confident to hold its second event is a more attractive
way in United Arab Emirates from February 9 to 17”, he said.
He said the names of the players who will be willing to play
final will be revealed in few days after completing necessary
formalities.
Najam Sethi said PSL has given a new name and identity to
Pakistan cricket and it will help in identifying new cricket
talent to rebuild Pakistan’s one day and T20 teams.
“Unfortunately the performance of our both the teams (one day
and T20) was not good in its recent showings and there is dire
need to give chance to new players which is only possible when
young blood is infused keeping an eye on Pakistan cricket”, he said.
Chairman said that PSL has become a success story no matter
it is being played at off shore venue which is evident that number
of teams is increasing and now this year sixth team is being added.
“That day is not far when it will be played in Pakistan and it will
have unprecedented positive impact on Pakistan cricket, in terms of
revenue generation and reviving cricket at home”, he said.
He termed the recent visit of chairman, ICC task force on
Pakistan, Giles Clarke successful for advocating Pakistan’s
point of view for bringing back international cricket to Pakistan.
“Giles Clarke was quite impressed with the measures being taken
for the safety and security of the foreign teams and we are confident
to build on his tour to gain support from foreign countries to play international cricket in Pakistan”, he said.
He said the opening ceremony of the PSL will be more interesting
and colorful compared to its first edition.
Speaking on the occasion Rafiq Parsa of homage said they have
come forward to lend support to PSL to promote the new talent which
will showcase their performance in the thrilling event to gain
expertise and exposure.
“This league is a breeding ground for future cricket stars of
the country and our main aim is to contribute to the restoration
of Pakistan cricket to its further repute”, he added.
He said PSL is a step forward for bringing back international
cricket to Pakistan.