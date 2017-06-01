Plebiscite only solution to Kashmir issue: President

ISLAMABAD, June 1 (APP): President Mamnoon Hussain on Thursday said only solution to Kashmir dispute is holding a plebiscite as prescribed under the resolutions of the United Nations.

Addressing joint sitting of the Parliament, the President strongly

condemned the aggressive attitude of India and reiterated Pakistan’s continued political, moral and diplomatic support of Kashmiri people.

“The only solution to Kashmir dispute is holding of a plebiscite as

prescribed under the resolutions of the United States,” the President said.

He said the dispute between Pakistan and India is the issue of

Jammu and Kashmir which is an unfinished agenda of partition of the subcontinent. “Our Kashmiri brothers, sisters, sons and daughters are protesting for their fundamental right of freedom for which they are being subjected to worst kind of atrocities.”

Due to such conduct, the President said, India has become the biggest

hurdle in establishment of peace and stability in the region. “India is consistently indulging in acts of aggression on the Line of Control resulting in huge loss of life and property of innocent Kashmiris. We strongly condemn this aggressive attitude of India.”

The President said Pakistan wanted to resolve all disputes with India

through dialogue, but it is regrettable that our sincere efforts have not been reciprocated in the same spirit.

He said instead of properly reciprocating our overtures, India has been

exacerbated by promoting subversive acts of espionage and disruption in the region. “This is evident from the arrest and confessional statement of an Indian spy.”