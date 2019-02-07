Players to graduate from HBL PSL to become international stars

LAHORE, Feb 7 (APP):The HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) has not only grown into one of the most glamorous cricket leagues in the world, it has also proven to be a platform for the next generation of cricketers to display their talent and prowess.

Some of the cricketers who have graduated from the HBL PSL to become household names, according to an analysis conducted here on Thursday to highlight the performance of such players. They are Shadab Khan (Islamabad United).