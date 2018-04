Players qualify for Punjab National Squash Championship

LAHORE, Apr 10 (APP):Players breezed into the main rounds of the Punjab National squash championship after winning their respective matches in different age groups here on Tuesday at PSA complex.

All the players moved into the main round after winning their respective matches with ease and comfort.

Following are the results of the matches:

Under-15 Category, 2nd Qualifying Round Results; Abubakar (KP) beat Hamza Maqbool (PB) 11/5,11/2,11/1 (13 minutes, Huzaifa Zahid (KP) beat Reyan M Hashmi (PB) 11/7,11/4,11/6 (17 minutes) Mohammad Ahmad (PB) beat Shehreyar Hayat (PB) 11/0,11/3,11/5 (14 minutes), Noman (KP) beat Adil (KP) 11/6,11/6,11/6 (15 minutes), Ahad Shaukat (PB) beat Owais Mustoor (Kp) 11/9,11/7,11/4 (19 minutes), Mir Fayyaz (PB) beat Abdullah (KP) score 11/6,9/11,11/4,13/13,11/9 (55 minutes), Huzaifa Shahid (PB) beat Afnan Mudassar (PB) score 16/14,11/6,11/6 (22 minutes), Hussnain Ali (PB) beat Azlan Khawar (PB) score 12/10,11/3,11/4 (20 minutes).

Under-11 Category, 2nd Qualifying Round Results: Huraira (KP) beat Mobeen Ali (Kp) score 11/8,11/8,12/10 (26 minutes).Haris Arshad (PB) beat Sameer khan (PB) 11/2,11/1,16/14 (13 minutes),Zallan Khan (PB) beat Mohammad Usman Tahir (PB) 11/5,9/11,11/6,12/10 (25 minutes),Luqman Ali (KP) beat Wasif Khan (PB) 10/12,11/5,11/8,11/9 (29 minutes), Azan Ali (PB) beat Faseeh ur Rehman (PB) 11/4,12/10,11/9 (18 minutes), Ubaid Ullah (KP) beat Saif Zaman (PB) 11/1,11/1,11/3 (13 minutes).Shahyan Khan (KP) beat Hassan Sohail Qaiser (PB) 11/7,11/8,11/8 (19 minutes),Abdul Ahad (PB) won by a Walkover.

Under-15 Category: Last Qualifying Round Results; Mir Fayyaz (PB) beat Ahad Shaukat (PB) 11/7,9/11,13/11,11/6 (27 minutes), Huzaifa Shahid (PB) beat Hussnain Ali (PB) 11/9,11/6,11/6 (17 minutes), Huzaifa Zahid (KP) beat M.Ahmad (PB) 11/5,12/10,12/10 (23 minutes),Noman (KP) beat Abubakar (KP) 11/9,11/3,11/9 (19 minutes).

Under-13 Category, Last Qualifying Round Results: Mohammad Asher Butt (PB) beat Zuraiz Naeem (PB) 12/10,12/10,11/8 (28 minutes), Mohammad Shoaib Afzal (KP) beat Haseeb Khan (PB) score 11/2,11/1,11/3 (11 minutes),Saboor (KP) beat Hassan Zahid (KP) 10/12,14/12,11/5,11/6 (34 minutes),Zohaib Shahid (PB) beat Mohammad Salahuddin (PB) 6/11,11/13,11/7,11/8,11/8 (33 minutes).

Under-11 Category, Last Qualifying Round Results, Haris (PB) beat Huraira (KP) 13/11,11/7,11/7 (14 minutes), Zallan Khan (BAL) beat Luqman Ali (KP) 11/4,12/10,11/8 (22 minutes).

Ubaid Ullah (KP) beat Azan Ali (PB) 11/4, 11/4, 11/3 (14 minutes). Shayan Khan (KP) beat Abdul Ahad (PB) 11/6, 11/5, 11/7 (20 minutes).