Players need time to show good results: PHF

ISLAMABAD, Aug 1 (APP): Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) has

said that it is too early to expect good results from the national

team as it will take two to three years to get the national game

back on track.

Talking to APP, PHF secretary Shahbaz Ahmed Senior said the

Federation is focusing on under-18 players.

“The U-18 hockey players had shown great fighting spirit in

Australia’s national hockey championship and defeated their top

clubs.”

“I am sure our hockey would regain lost glory but we have to

give our players some time,” he added. Responding to a question, he

said some changes would also be made in the senior hockey team.

He said 60 senior probables are attending national training

camp under new head coach Farhat Khan here at Naseer Bunda Hockey

Stadium.

The players are preparing for 10th Asia Cup scheduled to be

held in Bangladesh from October 12 to 22.

Speaking about the Pakistan Hockey League, he said talks are

underway in order to finalize the league.