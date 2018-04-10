Players named for Pakistan Test Team Initial Camp

LAHORE, Apr 10 (APP):The National Selection Committee, headed by former Pakistan captain, Inzamam ul Haq, has called 25 players for the initial Pakistan Test team training Camp being held here from Wednesday

at Gaddafi Stadium.

The five-day initial phase of the camp is being organized for the tour of Ireland and England, said a spokesman of the Pakistan Cricket Board on Tuesday.

The players invited for the camp include ten batsmen,four spinners ,five fast bowlers, two wickets keepers, two all rounders and two players of the development squad.

Following are the names of the players: (Batsmen) Azhar Ali, Sami Aslam, Haris Sohail, Asad Shafiq, Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Usman Salahuddin, Fawad Alam, Saad Ali, Imam ul Haq.

(Spinners) Bilal Asif, Muhammad Asghar, Shadab Khan, Kashif Bhatti.

(Fast bowlers) Muhammad Amir, Muhammad Abbas (exempted as allowed to play county in England),Hasan Ali, Rahat Ali, Mir Hamza.

(Wicketkeepers) Sarfaraz Ahmed, Muhammad Rizwan.

(All rounders) Fahim Ashraf, Hussain Tallat.

(Player Development), Shaheen Shah Afridi, Musa Khan.

The following players have not been considered due to injuries,Yasir Shah (Fracture Hip. Rest and rehab 6-12 weeks), Shan Masood (knee injury)

The names of players attending the final phase of the camp will be announced later. The camp will start from April 18 to 22. The team will depart for Ireland on April 23.