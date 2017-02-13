Players must respect the game: Sangakkara

ISLAMABAD, Feb 13 (APP): Sri Lankan Batsman and captain of Karachi Kings in Pakistan Super League (PSL), Kumar Sangakkara has called for the need of trasnparency in cricket saying there should be no room for corruption in sport.

According to the details, Sangakara said Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and its Anti Corruption Unit (ACU) must be given a pat on the back for their efforts to keep the country’s cricket clean, Khaleej Times reported.

Well-respected Sangakkara said that the players must have a responsibility to respect the game.

He said that vigilance of PCB and its ACU prevented the corruption by suspending two players of Islamabad United’s Sharjeel Khan and Khalid Latif.

“The authorities in place are doing a great job. It is unfortunate that such a thing happened,” he added.

“As players, we have got a great responsibility to ensure that we respect the game and never leave room for any sort of corruption in cricket,” the 39-year-old added.

PCB had cleared the three questioned players to play and while Islamabad United did not pick Irfan in the squad, Karachi Kings went ahead and played Hasan.