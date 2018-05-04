Play ‘Pindiwal Hotel’ highlights social issues at RAC

RAWALPINDI, May 04 (APP):A stage play ‘Pindiwal Hotel’ based on social issues was

presented by Rawalpindi Arts Council (RAC) aimed at promoting neat and clean entertainment

facility for the people of twin cities and to encourage local drama artists.

The play was written by Munawar Bhatti and directed by senior artist Shama Niazi while famous actors, Hameed Babar, Anjum Malik, Shahzad Pappu, Aini Bukhari, Shahid Bhola, Shama Naizi, Jhalak Ali, Liaqat Shah, Arshad Khan,

Anjum Abbasi, Heer and others performed in the drama.

The theme of the play was not to deceive anybody for any reason. Former

Director RAC, Naheed Manzoor and Director RAC Waqar Ahmed praised the drama

team for presenting a thematic play.