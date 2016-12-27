RAWALPINDI, Dec 27 (APP):- In connection with Quaid-i-Azam Day

celebrations, Rawalpindi Arts Council (RAC) has organized a stage play “Ghar Tu Akhir Apna Hai” based on national solidarity.

The play was written by Sajid Manzoor and directed by Munawar Afridi.

Member National Assembly Tahira Aurangzeb was chief guest while Resident Director RAC Waqar Ahmed was present on the occasion. The play was acted by Ali Shan, Laiba Ali, Reha Yousaf, Lubna Shahzadi, Munawar Khan Afridi and Shahzad Pappu. The main theme of the play was to describe that Pakistan is like a bouquet and its provinces are like flowers.

Addressing at the occasion, Tahira Aurangzeb said, evil intensions can

be beaten by solidarity which is key source of progress. She said, Pakistan is becoming prosperous because the federal government is making all out efforts for its development and PM Nawaz Sharif taking all the stakeholders onboard.

National solidarity is need of the hour, Waqar Ahmed said adding, every

Pakistani should pledge to be united for the sack of the country and come forward to play a role in development Play on national solidarity staged at RAC In connection with Quaid-i-Azam Day celebrations, Rawalpindi Arts Council arrangedorganized a stage play “Ghar Tu Akhir Apna Hai” based on national solidarity. The play waswriten by Sajid Manzoor and directed by Munawar Afridi. Member National Assembly Tahira Aurangzeb flanked by Naheed Manzoor and Resident Director RAC Waqar Ahmed was chiefguest of the play which was acted by Ali Shan, Laiba Ali, Reha Yousaf, Lubna Shahzadi,Munawar Khan Afridi and Shahzad Pappu.

The main theme of the play was to describe thatPakistan is like a

bouquet and its provinces are like flowers. Addressing at the occasion, MNATahira Aurangzeb said that evil intensions can be beat by solidarity which key source ofprogress. She said Pakistan is get prosperity because PM Nawaz Sharif taking all thestakeholders on board. Naheed Manzoor said national solidarity is the need of the time. ResidentDirector RAC Waqar Ahmed thanked the guest and said on Quaid’s Day every Pakistan pledgedto be united for the sack of the country of the country.