Plant for Pakistan drive launched

NANKANA SAHIB/BALLOKI, Feb 9 (APP)::Advisor to the Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam Saturday said the PTI government had fulfilled two promises including to initiate the accountability of corrupt elements and to make Pakistan green.

He was addressing the launching ceremony of spring tree plantation drive as a part “Plant for Pakistan’ here.

He said the forest department with the support of other departments concerned retrieved 2500 acres land from influential land grabbers. “Today, we have started the campaign ‘Plant for Pakistan’ on the retrieved land,” he said.

The advisor said that operation against encroachments would be launched across the Punjab, and land would be retrieved from squatters where tress would be planted to control environmental pollution. “This is a first step towards ’10 Billion Tree Tsunami’,” he said.

The advisor further said, “We will make Pakistan a green Pakistan under the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Addressing the ceremony, PTI MNA Brig (R) Ejaz Ahmad Shah said the PTI government had retrieved 2500 acres land from powerful land grabbers which was a historic step of the incumbent government. He said the land had been retrieved without any resistance.

He said, “We will establish a forest on the land with the help of Prime Minister and provincial departments concerned which would be better from Changa Manga forest.

Brig. Ejaz Shah further said that Baba Guru Nanak University would be established on 50 acres land. He demanded the construction of an underpass from Railway station to Gurdwara Baba Guru Nanak to provide complete security cover to Sikh yatress.

He further said after the construction of the underpass, the security issues of yatrees would be resolved once and for all.