ISLAMABAD, Jan 29 (APP):Minister for Planning, Development and Reform, Makhdum Khusro Bakhtyar Tuesday said that all out efforts were being made to speed up industrialization under China Pakistan Economic Corridor.
In a meeting with Chairman Board of Investment (BoI) Haroon Sharif here, the minister said that as per vision of the Prime Minister, industrialization was a key target for CPEC short to medium term phase.
A roadmap for industrial cooperation be finalized with a focus to attract maximum foreign direct investment in Pakistan, he desired.
The meeting was also attended by Secretary Planning Zafar Hasan and Project Director CPEC Hasaan Daud.
Planning minister vows to speed up industrialization under CPEC
