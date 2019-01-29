Planning minister vows to speed up industrialization under CPEC

ISLAMABAD, Jan 29 (APP):Minister for Planning, Development and Reform, Makhdum Khusro Bakhtyar Tuesday said that all out efforts were being made to speed up industrialization under China Pakistan Economic Corridor.

In a meeting with Chairman Board of Investment (BoI) Haroon Sharif here, the minister said that as per vision of the Prime Minister, industrialization was a key target for CPEC short to medium term phase.

A roadmap for industrial cooperation be finalized with a focus to attract maximum foreign direct investment in Pakistan, he desired.

The meeting was also attended by Secretary Planning Zafar Hasan and Project Director CPEC Hasaan Daud.