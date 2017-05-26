Planning, Development, Reform division allocated Rs 16.798 bn

ISLAMABAD, May 26 (APP): Government has allocated Rs 16.798 billion for Planning, Development and Reforms division for its ongoing and new schemes under Public Sector Development Programme (2017-18).

According to detail, an amount of Rs 2.818 billion has been earmarked for 21 ongoing schemes, whereas Rs 4.502 billion have been allocated for 11 new schemes.

Similarly, an amount of Rs 9.478 billion has also been allocated for other requirements including research, holding of workshops, un-funded, and under funded important projects.

Among new schemes, an amount of Rs 500 million has been fixed for China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Institute, Gwadar, whereas Rs 10 million have been allocated for Pak-China Year of Friendly Exchanges Programme.

The project of construction of new campus of Pakistan Institute of Development, Economics, Islamabad will get Rs 500 million, whereas Rs 2000 million have been allocated for land acquisition of the project.

Similarly, an amount of Rs 1000 million has been allocated for Startup Pakistan Venture and Rs 100 million for construction of Plan House in Administrative Sector, F-5/2, Islamabad.

Among the ongoing projects, the government has earmarked Rs 1000 million for National Endowment Scholarships for Talent and Rs 250 million for Center of Excellence for CPEC.

Furthermore, Rs 212 million have been set aside for Development Communication Project, whereas Rs 200 million for Institutional Strengthening and Efficiency Enhancement of Planning Commission.

An amount of Rs 250 million has been allocated for Support and Monitoring of High Impact New Initiatives of Vision 2025 and Rs 125 million for Up-gradation of Jawaid Azfar Computer Center.

Likewise the government has set aside Rs 100 million each for National Initiative for SDGs/Nutrition and PPMI Center of Excellence.