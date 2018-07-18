Plan of south Punjab to be announced soon: Shah Mehmood

MULTAN,July 18 (APP):Vice Chairman Pakistan Tehreek Insaf (PTI) Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi said that Imran Khan would present plan of south Punjab province in his public meeting scheduled for July 20.

While talking to journalists after reviewing arrangement at Qasim Bagh stadium, the site for scheduled public meeting, Shah Mehmood Qureshi observed that the movement for separate province was launched in 1970s by Makhdoom Hassan Mehmood,(father of Makhdoom Ahmed Mehmood) and Noor Muhammad Hashmi Qureshi.

He said PML N and PPP also promised to make the province.

The PTI Vice Chairman maintained that Imran Khan would fulfill age-old demand of local people. Imran Khan would put his complete plan for separate province before the masses of the city.”PTI would initiate work on south Punjab province within first 100 days of its government”, maintained Qureshi.

Responding to question about PPP’s future in Punjab, Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi observed that Asif Ali Zardari had main hold on the party and masses of Punjab were not satisfied with Zardari leadership.

To another query, Shah Mehmood informed that PTI would declare agriculture emergency in order to upgrade this sector.