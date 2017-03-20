PLA Honor Guards to take part in Pakistan Day Parade

BEIJING (China) March 20 (APP): The People’s Liberation Army Honor

Guards will take part for the first time at the annual Pakistan Day Parade in Islamabad on Thursday, March 23.

On the invitation of Chief of the Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa,

the PLA Honor Guards had sent 90 of its members to Islamabad while 72 of them would participate in the event, official sources said here Monday.

Head of the Chinese contingent Major General Li Jianbo said, “We

selected the best personnel and trained them hard for the Pakistan Day Parade.”

He said the PLA contingent had been sent to Pakistan to convey a message

of friendship on behalf of Chinese people and army.

“We sincerely hope that Pakistan will progress day by day and its army

will be stronger and stronger,” he added.

The PLA Honor Guards, formed in 1952, and it takes part in every

significant national event and welcome ceremony for foreign leaders in China.