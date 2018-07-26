PkMAP’s Nasrullah Khan wins PB-31 election

ISLAMABAD, Jul 26 (APP):Pakhtunkhwa Mili Awami Party (PkMAP) candidate Nasrullah Khan Barriach has won election from Balochistan Assembly constituency PB-31 Quetta-VIII by securing 4,274 votes.

According to unofficial results announced by Election Commission of Pakistan, Balochistan National Party candidate Mir Lashkar Raisani stood second by getting 3,852 votes while Mir Muhamamd Usman Parkati of Balochistan Awami Party grabbed third position by getting 3,450 votes.

Voter turnout was recorded at 32.83%.