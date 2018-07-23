PJHF work with close collaboration of journalists: Minister

LAHORE, Jul 23 (APP):Caretaker Punjab Minister for Information & Culture, Ahmed Waqas Riaz has said that every step should be taken as per rules and regulations of the Punjab Journalists

Housing Foundation (PJHF) and things should be resolved with

close collaboration of journalist community.

He said this while presiding over a special meeting to

review the matters of B & F Block of Journalist Housing Colony

here on Monday.

The Minister directed that steps should be taken to

adjust the remaining applicant of B-block and including

allotment of vacant plots all options should be adopted.

The Minister also directed that as per the balloting

allotment letters should be distributed to the F block

members. He also asked to review the development work

in commercial and F-block areas and said that no delay

should be by the Information Department in this regard.

Minister Information Ahmed Waqas Riaz also directed

to take steps regarding journalists’ colonies of Multan,

Bahawalpur and Gujranawala and make coordinated efforts

in this regard.

Secretary Information Punjab Bilal Ahmed Butt, DGPR

Nabila Ghazanfar, newly appointed MD PJHF Ishrat Ullah

Niazi and Secretary Lahore Press Club Abdul Majeed Sajid

also attended the meeting while Col.(r) Athar gave briefing

on the administrative affairs of Punjab Journalists Housing

Foundation.

Secretary Lahore Press Club Abdul Majeed Sajid expressed

his thanked on prompt action by the Minister Information

Punjab on different issues pointed out by him.