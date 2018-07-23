PJHF work with close collaboration of journalists: Minister

LAHORE, Jul 23 (APP):Caretaker Punjab Minister for Information & Culture, Ahmed Waqas Riaz has said that every step should be taken as per rules and regulations of the Punjab Journalists
Housing Foundation (PJHF) and things should be resolved with
close collaboration of journalist community.
He said this while presiding over a special meeting to
review the matters of B & F Block of Journalist Housing Colony
here on Monday.
The Minister directed that steps should be taken to
adjust the remaining applicant of B-block and including
allotment of vacant plots all options should be adopted.
The Minister also directed that as per the balloting
allotment letters should be distributed to the F block
members. He also asked to review the development work
in commercial and F-block areas and said that no delay
should be by the Information Department in this regard.
Minister Information Ahmed Waqas Riaz also directed
to take steps regarding journalists’ colonies of Multan,
Bahawalpur and Gujranawala and make coordinated efforts
in this regard.
Secretary Information Punjab Bilal Ahmed Butt, DGPR
Nabila Ghazanfar, newly appointed MD PJHF Ishrat Ullah
Niazi and Secretary Lahore Press Club Abdul Majeed Sajid
also attended the meeting while Col.(r) Athar gave briefing
on the administrative affairs of Punjab Journalists Housing
Foundation.
Secretary Lahore Press Club Abdul Majeed Sajid expressed
his thanked on prompt action by the Minister Information
Punjab on different issues pointed out by him.