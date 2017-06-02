Pittsburgh mayor censures Trump: ‘My city will follow Paris agreement’

NEW YORK, June 2 (APP): The mayor of Pittsburgh, a city in the U.S. state of Pennsylvania, fired back at President Donald Trump for his use of Pittsburgh in rationalizing withdrawing from the Paris climate agreement, saying the city will continue to follow the deal.

Mayor Bill Peduto, a Democrat, tweeted Thursday that “it’s now up to

cities to lead” after Trump announced that the U.S. will pull out of the Paris climate deal.

Trump referenced Pittsburgh in his speech announcing the decision to

withdraw, saying, “I was elected to represent the citizens of Pittsburgh, not Paris.”

Peduto fired back, tweeting, “Fact: Hillary Clinton (former secretary

of state) received 80% of the vote in Pittsburgh. Pittsburgh stands with

the world & will follow Paris Agreement.”

Peduto also hit back at a tweet from White House Press Secretary Sean

Spicer quoting Trump’s comments on Pittsburgh.

“As the Mayor of Pittsburgh, I can assure you that we will follow the

guidelines of the Paris Agreement for our people, our economy & future,”

he wrote.

Trump also referenced Youngstown, Ohio, and Detroit in his speech as

cities that he is prioritizing by withdrawing from the agreement. Clinton won each of the counties by wide margins.

Former President Barack Obama said in a statement that pulling out of

the Paris deal is the U.S. rejecting global leadership, but that “our states, cities, and businesses will step up and do even more to lead the way, and help protect for future generations the one planet we have got.”

The U.S. Conference of Mayors said it strongly opposes Trump’s

withdrawal from the climate accord and vowed to continue plans to

reduce greenhouse gas emissions to reduce the effects of global warming.

“The U.S. Conference of Mayors is a strong proponent of the need to

address climate change and we support the Paris agreement, which

positions the world’s nations, including the United States, to be energy independent, self-reliant and resilient,” Phoenix Mayor Greg Stanton, chairman of conference’s environment committee, said in a statement.

“A thriving economy and reducing greenhouse gas emissions are

compatible by focusing on new technology, investing in renewable fuel sources, and increasing our energy efficiency,” he added.

Trump has taken a hard stance on climate change; at times calling it

a hoax by China. He vowed during the election campaign to “cancel” the

Paris agreement within 100 days of becoming president on January 20 in

order to bolster US oil and coal giant, which bankrolled his campaign.

The Paris Climate Agreement was negotiated by representatives of 195

countries in Paris and went into effect on November 4, 2016.

A group of 82 mayors, including the mayors of New York City, Los

Angeles and Chicago, said in joint statement they “will adopt, honour,

and uphold the commitments to the goals enshrined in the Paris

Agreement.”

The document initially had 61 signatories but an updated version

published on Thursday night added another 21. The 82 leaders of cities

from Seattle to New York to Arkansas said they represent 39 million Americans.

In December 2015, 464 mayors from 115 countries gathered in Paris

to affirm their commitment to addressing climate change.