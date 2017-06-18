Pirzada greets Pakistan team for clinching Championship Trophy

ISLAMABAD, June 18 (APP): Federal Minister for Inter-Provincial
Coordination (IPC) Mian Riaz Hussain Pirzada Sunday congratulated
the Pakistan cricket team for winning the Champions Trophy final.
Pakistan made history on Sunday when they clinched the CT
title for the first time since its inception in 1998. Pakistan
thrashed defending champions India by a massive margin of 180 runs.
The minister, in a statement here, said Pakistan displayed
superb performance in the final. “The team made the whole nation
proud by beating India,” he said and added that the green-shirts
had proved that they were a very strong team.
“All players, including batsmen and bowlers, performed
tremendously well in the final,” he said.
