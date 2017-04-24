Pirzada going China to attend Anti-doping Conference

ISLAMABAD April 24 (APP): Federal Minister for Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC) Mian Riaz Hussain Pirzada would be going in the Anti-doping Conference scheduled to be held in China on May 23.

Cultural Counselor of Embassy of China, You Yi called on Pirzada at

his office here on Monday, a press release issued here said.

During the meeting the counselor said China is organizing Anti-doping Conference in May and extended invitation to Pirzada to attend the conference which he accepted.

On the occasion, Pirzada said both Pakistan and China are enjoying

long-term brotherly relations.

Youth Exchange programme was discussed during the meeting.

The minister apprised the counselor that 100 Pakistani youth visited

China last year under Youth Exchange Programme.

He said now it is China’s term to send its youths to visit Pakistan.

The minister said China can also send its young players to Pakistan to hold competitions with Pakistani players especially in badminton and table tennis.

Both China and Pakistan can jointly hold cultural programmes here

at Pak-China Centre in Islamabad and National Academy of Performing Arts in Karachi to further boost cultural relations between the two

countries, he said.

You Yi termed it positive to hold cultural programmes.

The meeting was also attended by Additional Secretary Ministry of Inter-provincial Coordination (IPC) Tipu Mahabat Khan, Director General

Pakistan Sports Board Dr Akhtar Nawaz Ganjera and other officials

of the Ministry.