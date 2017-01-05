Pirzada for enhanced sports ties with Romania

ISLAMABAD, Jan 5 (APP): Pakistan and Romania can benefit from each

other’s experiences in various fields and exchange of delegations of

parliamentarians, civil society organizations, journalists, students and sports would help further strengthen and consolidate the existing close and cordial relations between the two countries.

He stated this in a meeting with the Ambassador of Romania Nicole Goia, who called on him at Pakistan Sports Complex, Islamabad.

Matters of mutual interests were discussed during the meeting. The

ambassador also appreciated the Pakistan’s role in fight against terrorism.

He said that Pakistan had established democracy. The ambassador said that Romania wanted to enhance relations with Pakistan, in different fields especially sports, culture and agriculture.

Romanian Ambassador assured to exchange delegations in the field of sports, especially in athletics and gymnastics.

The minister said Pakistan would also like to exchange coaches for training of its players.

During the meeting, both emphasized that a wide scope existed for up-gradation and expansion of relations between the two countries, especially in the fields of sports.

They said that both countries could also benefit from sharing of experience and best practices.

Pirzada said that Pakistan highly valued its relations with Romania which were moving from strength to strength and the visit of Ambassador of Romania would enhance bilateral cooperation and lead to greater cultural and economic collaboration between the two countries.