ISLAMABAD, June 13 (APP): Federal Minister For Inter Provincial Coordination Division (IPC) Main Raiz Husain Pirzada on Tuesday felicitated the Pakistan Cricket Team on reaching the semi-final of Champions Trophy.
In his message, he praised team players and their discipline in all fields.
He hoped that the team would continue to play with even more
confidence in future.
The minister also wished them well in their tour.
Pirzada felicitates Pakistan cricket team on reaching semi-final
