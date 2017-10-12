Pirzada directs to devise new strategy to cope with situation after PFF’s suspension

ISLAMABAD, Oct 12 (APP):Minister for Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC) Mian Riaz Husain Pirzada Thursday directed to devise a new strategy to tackle the situation arising after suspension of Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) by FIFA.

A meeting was held here at Pakistan Sports Complex under the chairmanship of IPC minister, who is also President of Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) to discuss the issue of PFF suspension by game’s world governing body, said a press release issued here.

The meeting was attended by Secretary Ministry of IPC Amjad Ali Khan, Director General PSB Dr. M. Akhtar Nawaz Ganjera, Deputy Secretary (Sports) IPC, Fayyaz ul Haq and Legal Advisor PSB, Irfanullah Khan.

The meeting examined and discussed in depth FIFA’s official notification of suspension issued in the context of existing rules applicable in the matter. It was observed that the present situation primarily emerged due to fighting between two factions of PFF. The meeting was informed that in over a period of time no financial or performance audit was conducted by the government due to PFF’s non-cooperation.

The minister directed to devise a new strategy to safeguard the interest of players and the game of football in the country. He said that the matter should be finalized shortly in consultation with the major stakeholders.