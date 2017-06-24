ISLAMABAD, Jun 24 (APP): Federal Minister for Inter-Provincial
Coordination Mian Riaz Hussain Pirzada on Saturday condemned terrorist attacks in Quetta and Parachinar, in which scores of precious lives were lost.
Riaz Hussain Pirzada, in his message, said the blasts were
cowardly acts of terrorism and expressed grief over the loss of
precious lives.
He said that the elements involved in such activities were
enemies of the country and humanity. He prayed for early recovery of
the injured.
Raiz Hussain Pirzada also prayed to Almighty Allah to rest the
souls of martyred in eternal peace and sympathized with their bereaved
families.
Pirzada condemns terrorist attacks in Quetta, Parachinar
