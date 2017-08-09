Pirzada assures full support to PTBF

ISLAMABAD, Aug 9 (APP): Federal Minister for Inter-Provincial
Coordination (IPC) Mian Riaz Hussain Pirzada Wednesday said a
bowling alley would be made in Pakistan Sports Complex and
assured all-out support to Pakistan Tenpin Bowling Federation
(PTBF).
Speaking to media persosn at the inauguration ceremony of
Azadi Tenpin Bowling Championship here at Leisure City Bowling Club,
Safa Gold Mall, Pirzada said grounds were deserted because of
terrorism, but due to operations of Pakistan Army and security
forces against terrorists, sports activities had been restored
there.
He asked the people to bring their children to the grounds
for healthy sports activities.
The minister congratulated the newly elected Pakistan
Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Najam Sethi and said the national
cricket team excelled during the tenure of former Chairman
Shahryar Khan, who was supported by Najam Sethi.
The Pakistan team won the maiden Champions Trophy beating
India in the final which was a big victory, he added.
He said new Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi was also
a sports lover and under his leadership sports would flourish
in the country.
Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) Director General Dr Akhtar Nawaz
Ganjera and PTBF General Secretary Ijaz Ur Rehman were also present
on the occasion.
As many as 150 players (male & female) from all over the
country are participating in the event. Besides men’s singles, women’s
singles and media category other competitions would also be held in the
championship.
