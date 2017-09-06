Pirzada assures all-out support to PTF for Davis Cup

ISLAMABAD, Sep 6 (APP): Federal Minister for Inter Provincial
Coordination (IPC) Mian Riaz Hussain Pirzada Wednesday assured all-
out support to Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) for Davis Cup Group-
II final against Thailand.
Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) president Salim Saifullah
Khan met Pirzada Wednesday at his office.
In the meeting, Saifullah briefed the minister about the
preparations of the Davis Cup final between Pakistan and Thailand.
“Successful holding of Davis Cup final would pave way for more
international tournaments in Pakistan,” he said.
On the occasion, Pirzada praised PTF efforts for organizing
the Davis Cup final.
“This would send a positive message to the whole world that
Pakistan is a safe and secure country for international sports
activities,” he said.
He said there is immense talent of sports in Pakistan and
government is committed to facilitate those federations, athletes
and players who are making country’s name proud in the international
arena.
