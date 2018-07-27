Pir Noor Muhammad Shah of PPPP wins NA-221 election

ISLAMABAD, Jul 27 (APP):Pakistan People Party Parliamentarian (PPPP) candidate Pir Noor Muhammad Shah Jeelani has won election from National Assembly constituency NA-221 Tharparkar-I by securing 79,098 votes.

According to unofficial results announced by the Election Commission of Pakistan, Pakistan Tahreek-i-Insaaf (PTI) candidate Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Hussain Qureshi stood second

by getting 72127 votes. The third position was grabbed by Independent candidate Dilawar Khan with 2547 votes.

Voter turnout was recorded at 68.68%.