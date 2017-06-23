Pir Amin ul Hasanat condemns Quetta’s blast

ISLAMABAD, June 23 (APP): Minister of State for Religious

Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Pir Amin ul Hasanat on Friday

condemned the bomb blast at Shudda Chowk, Quetta.

In his statement, the minister termed it an inhuman and

shameful act of terrorism and expressed their profound grief and

sorrow over the loss of precious lives. He prayed for early recovery

of the injured.

The minister also prayed to Almighty Allah to rest the souls

of martyred in eternal peace and sympathized with bereaved families.