Pindi Commander reviews arrangements during census in Attock

ISLAMABAD March 27 (APP): Commander 10 Corps, Lt Gen Nadeem Raza on Monday reviewed security arrangements during Census in Attock Division.

He was briefed in detail on the conduct of Census including employment of security apparatus, according to Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).

Regional and local Census officers, members of civil administration and Police officials also attended the briefing.

While praising the Census staff, Corps Commander expressed his satisfaction on over all progress and assured provision of full support to Census staff, in line with Chief Of Army Staff’s directions.

Commander Rawalpindi Corps also reviewed progress made in connection with ongoing Operation Radd-ul-Fasaad wherein he was briefed on Intelligence Based Operations (IBOs) launched in Attock District and apprehension of terrorists and miscreants.

The Corps Commander while appreciating the Army, intelligence agencies and Punjab Rangers officials, emphasized on across the board operation aimed at rooting out the menace of terrorism and extremism.