Pilgrims satisfaction priority of govt: minister

LAHORE, Aug 13 (APP): Federal Minister for Religious
Affairs Sardar Muhammad Yousuf has said that satisfaction of
the pilgrims (Hujjaj) is priority of the government.
Talking to the media during his visit to the Haji Camp
here on Sunday, he said that the ministry was trying to provide
better facilities to the pilgrims and their relatives at Haji
camp; however, crowd of relatives outside Haji Camp was a
bit risky.
He said that in the last few years, Hajj arrangements have
been improved.
To a question, he said that work on an alternative place
for Haji camp is under progress.
To another question, he said that Pakistan always
facilitated the Indian religious visitors and visas were
provided on time but the Indian government usually refused visa at
the last moment to Pakistani visitors.
Earlier, the minister visited the Haji camp and expressed
his satisfaction at the arrangements.
