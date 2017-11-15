PIIA hosts `Peace in South Asia’ conference

KARACHI, Nov 15 (APP):A two-day moot on `Peace in South

Asia: Opportunities and Challenges’ commenced here on

Wednesday.

The conference is being organized by the Pakistan Institute

of International Affairs (PIIA) to mark their 70th anniversary.

Dr. Masuma Hassan, Chairperson PIIA, in her welcome address

said `South Asia is no exception to war and conflict. It is home

to some of the most intractable disputes, including that of

Kashmir. We have invited scholars from south asia and other

countries so that we can discuss the dynamics and factors in

pursuit of peace in our region’.

Chairman Parliamentary Committee on China-Pakistan Economic

Corridor (CPEC), Senator Mushahid Hussain, in his keynote address

further said that Peace in the region can help us achieve

untapped potential of South Asian natural resources while

providing employment opportunities to millions of youth and

eradicating poverty in the region. It will also help us wipe out

threat existing in the form of problems of water sharing, climate

change, environmental degradation.

Pakistan is the center of the regional trade and has

geo-strategic value. CPEC is the centerpiece and flagship in the

history of Pakistan, he added.

Scholars from leading think tanks, academia and diplomats in

the region were invited to participate in this conference.

Devika Mittal, Convener, Aaghaz-e-Dosti, Delhi, India,

through video message said about `Peace Education in

India-Pakistan Context: Praxis and Potentials’ in the same

session highlighted that `Focusing specifically on peace

education, a lot depends on the attitude of teachers like the

school management, towards peace education, its objective and

importance’.

`Teacher’s own understanding of these issues is crucial. In

the situation of a conflict between a teacher’s understanding and

the narrative in textbooks, it will be the teacher who will tend

to have an upper hand’.

Naresh Prasad Shrestha, Chairman, Director Institute of

Strategic and Socio-Economic Research, Kathmandu, Nepal, spoke

about Peace, Connectivity, Trade and Investment in South Asia: A

Nepalese Perspective.

The session three was about Informal Diplomacy and

Connecting with the People which was chaired by Ambassador

Najmuddin Shaikh, while Ambassador Aziz Ahmed Khan, Honorary Vice

President, Jinnah Institute, Islamabad, spoke about Informal

Diplomacy and Connecting People: Track II Dialogue Process.

Jehan Perera, Chairman, National Peace Council, Colombo, Sri

Lanka, spoke about `Priority Issues for Reconciliation in Sri Lanka’.

The session four is `Cooperation on Social Issues’ which

chaired by Senator (R) Javed Jabbar while Mahnaz Rahman,

Resident Director, Aurat Foundation, Karachi, delivered speech on

`Women’s Movement and Peace Building in South Asia’.