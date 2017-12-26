PID arranges ceremony in connection with Quaid birthday celebration

PESHAWAR, Dec 26 (APP):Press Information Department (PID) Peshawar

Tuesday arranged a ceremony in connection with birth anniversary celebrations of Father

of the Nation, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

Director General PID, Tariq Mehmood Khan cut the cake and highlighted

the services and contributions of Quaid-e-Azam for the Muslims of subcontinent.

He said that best way of paying tribute to Quaid-e-Azam is

to follow his golden principles of Unity, Faith and Discipline.

He said that it the dauntless struggle of Quaid that paved

the way for a separate homeland for Muslims

in the region. He said that creation of Pakistan is a proof

of Quaid’s vision and his political acumen.

He said that Pakistan is moving on a pace of development with

a constant pace and it is imperative on each and every citizen of Pakistan to

work for the country keeping in view the vision of Quaid-e-Azam.

He urged that people to focus energies for bringing

betterment in society and country.