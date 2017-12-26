PID arranges ceremony in connection with Quaid birthday celebration

PESHAWAR, Dec 26 (APP):Press Information Department (PID) Peshawar
Tuesday arranged a ceremony in connection with birth anniversary celebrations of Father
of the Nation, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.
Director General PID, Tariq Mehmood Khan cut the cake and highlighted
the services and contributions of Quaid-e-Azam for the Muslims of subcontinent.
He said that best way of paying tribute to Quaid-e-Azam is
to follow his golden principles of Unity, Faith and Discipline.
He said that it the dauntless struggle of Quaid that paved
the way for a separate homeland for Muslims
in the region. He said that creation of Pakistan is a proof
of Quaid’s vision and his political acumen.
He said that Pakistan is moving on a pace of development with
a constant pace and it is imperative on each and every citizen of Pakistan to
work for the country keeping in view the vision of Quaid-e-Azam.
He urged that people to focus energies for bringing
betterment in society and country.
