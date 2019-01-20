PIA’s Strategic Business Plan 2019-22 being finalized to improve performance

ISLAMABAD, Jan 20 (APP):National Carrier – Pakistan International Airline (PIA) is in process of finalizing its Strategic Business Plan 2019-22 which defines objectives and strategies to improve performance.

The Plan is expected to be submitted to the Federal government

in March or April this year.

Sources at Aviation Division while enumerating steps

taken to improve its performance on Sunday said several profitable

new routes like Sialkot-Sharjah, Lahore-Muscat, Islamabad-Doha

and Lahore-Bangkok-Kualalampur have been added. These routes

are going very strong and are economically viable.

The sources said more new routes have been planned which

will commence soon. These include Sialkot-Paris-Barcelona,

Peshawar-Sharjah, Peshawar-Al- Ain and Multan-Sharjah.

The other steps were to increasing frequencies and

capacity on profitable routes like Jeddah and Madinah, closure of

loss making routes like New York, Salalah (Oman), Kuwait, Mumbai

and Tokyo, replacing the 20 years old and highly expensive

software system with new one (HITIT) which is very cost

effective, cheaper and more efficient and terminating extra and

ghost employees (around 200).

The sources said an effective austerity and cost

saving drive has been initiated which included curtailment of

unnecessary visits by officials both foreign and domestic and

instructions were issued to make use of technological

assistance like video calls, conference calls etc.

Some other measures adopted included retrieving company

vehicles and eliminating fuel allocations accordingly, stoppage of

all officiating and extra allowances given on additional

assignments to officials, ban on overtime allowances in all

cadres.

Whereas, abolishing VIP protocols and deployment of workers on

real assignments, monitoring of flights by senior officials, increasing

regularity and punctuality of flights by assigning target to

be achieved 90 percent and resolving issues pertaining to usage of flight

plans which involve reduction of short flight paths thus resulting in

huge savings in fuel expenses were also included.

The management of national carrier also ensured

reduction in public relation and brand activities by cutting

down on advertisements and making more effective use of news and

social media, abolished all kinds of discounts, rebates and free

tickets while punctuality and attendance being strictly monitored

for maximum productivity which also results in saving of

electricity and other utility expenses.

The sources said performance was also being

evaluated on basis of achieving targets.

The sources said effective liaison has been implemented

among all departments especially, finance, engineering and

supply chain to have more aircraft in operation which help in

expanding the network and flights.

In addition, the optimized

use of aircraft is also being ensured to achieve maximum

productivity and financial returns.

The improvement in flight services, training of crew and

regular monitoring, streamlining the business activities and

discipline at Airport Hotel which was going in losses and now

revenues are improving, effective monitoring and vigilance of

all areas to eliminate pilferage and leakages and improvement

in food quality with inclusion of refined menu in light of recommendations

and suggestions received from passengers were the other steps taken.

Some other measures adopted included introduction of

executive economy class on European and Gulf sectors which are

attracting more customers, rationalization of fares according to

market demand thus helping in increase of seat factor, delays of

flights have been cut down significantly by better planning

in engineering, flight operation and ground handling departments.

Special emphasis on cargo business with monitoring of

performance, rationalization of cargo fares and more effective

liaison with all stakeholders, special focus on Umrah and Ziarat

business by introduction of attractive fares and increasing

capacity, and complaint/feed back system which is being used

to ensure quality services, redressal of problems and for

bringing overall improvement in the system.

The sources said currently, PIA leased fleet includes

20 aircraft which have been acquired on Dry Lease basis.

These are four Boeing 777-200ER, 11 Airbus A320-200

and five ATR 72-500.