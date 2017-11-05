PIAF for early implementation of export package

LAHORE, Nov 05 (APP): The Pakistan Industrial and Traders Associations Front (PIAF) on Sunday called for early implementation of the Prime Minister Export Enhancement Package.

PIAF Chairman Irfan Iqbal Sheikh, Senior Vice Chairman Tanveer Sufi and Vice Chairman Shahzeb Akram, in a statement here, said early implementation of the much-awaited export package approved recently by the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet would help steer the exporting industry out of crisis.

They demanded the quarters concerned for initiating steps such as provision of uninterrupted energy supply to the

industry to make Pakistani exports competitive in the international market, besides evolving an export-led policy

and availability of energy at regionally competitive prices for economic turnaround.

The PIAF office-bearers mentioned that Pakistan’s share in global market was shrinking and going to other countries and unit price of its products was decreasing thus resulting in reduced profitability for Pakistani exporters.

They urged the government to rescue this vital sector of economy and get the relief package implemented in its true spirit to sustainability of country’s exports. Capacity of the industry was mostly un-utilized while overhead costs had increased which compelled the export sectors to think of alternatives, they maintained.

Irfan Iqbal Sheikh stated that textiles in general and the value-added apparel sector in particular were becoming

uncompetitive in international market. That was why export of Pakistani textile was on the decline for the last few years

while its competitors – Bangladesh, India, China and Vietnam were recording upward move in their exports, he cited.

PIAF office-bearers also stressed that the supply of power and gas should not be interrupted during winter as the export orders in hand had to be honoured.

