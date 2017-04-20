PIA to operate Karachi-London flight daily

ISLAMABAD, April 20 (APP): Pakistan International Airlines (PIA)
on Thursday announced to provide daily air-link between Karachi and
London from Tuesday.
“Starting from April 25, 2017, PIA would be providing option
of daily travel between Karachi and London. Two of these flights, on
Wednesdays and Sundays would be operated directly, while on other
days convenient connections within two to three hours would be
provided to Lahore or Islamabad for flights operating from there,”
Spokesman of the airline here said.
For tickets purchased before May 27,2017 PIA is also
offering special promotional 15% discount on flights operating via
Lahore and Islamabad, which would be valid for travel till the end
of current year, he said.
At a brief ceremony held at the PIA head office Karachi, Chief
Executive Officer PIA Nayyar Hayat said that all possible steps are
being taken to provide a better product to the valued passengers of
the airlines.
He said that PIA’s special focus would be to attract corporate
clients who will now have the flexibility of choosing flights as per
their convenience.
He directed all concerned departments to ensure that
transiting passengers are provided special handling.
