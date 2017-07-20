PIA suffered owing to open sky policy: Aviation Adviser

KARACHI, July 20 (APP): The Adviser to Prime Minister on Aviation,
Sardar Mehtab Ahmed Khan, has said that the Pakistan International
Airlines (PIA) has suffered a lot due to friendly Open Sky policy,
therefore, no foreign country or foreign airline would be granted
any additional rights without proper justification.
Addressing the participants of PIA’s Marketing Conference 2017,
he said that the PIA can only succeed with the full support and
joint efforts of all employees and they should take the full
ownership of their organisation. There is need to eradicate favoritism
and promote merit in all spheres of airline, he added.
The two-day conference was held in Karachi where all marketing
station heads from domestic and international destinations presented
their stations performance, activities and future plan of action, a
PIA official said here on Thursday.
The PM’s Adviser said the PIA has to fill in the demand gap that
exists in the market and has to have the capacity and right product
mix.
Sardar Mehtab said that the PIA must expand its network in order
to cater to the demand gap that exists in the market. “I know the competition is very tough due to no equal playing field,” the
Adviser added.
He congratulated PIA management, especially CEO Nayyar Hayat
and Acting Chief Commercial Officer Tahir Niaz for bringing
improvements in the airline.
Sardar Mehtab said that the airline is moving in the right
direction and will soon achieve new heights, he concluded.
Earlier, PIA CEO Nayyar Hayat, in his address, emphasised
upon the need to adopt a new business model for the airline.
He said technological advancements should be incorporated
at a faster pace to make it convenient for passengers.
He said the airline is on path of turn-around and very soon
“we will be out of difficult phase being faced presently”.
Tahir Niaz gave a detailed briefing on the performance of
marketing department.
The newly appointed Chief Operating Officer (COO) Zia Qadir
Qureshi and Chief Commercial Officer Bilal Munir Shaikh also
spoke.
Later field managers gave their presentations.
PIA suffered owing to open sky policy: Aviation Adviser
KARACHI, July 20 (APP): The Adviser to Prime Minister on Aviation,