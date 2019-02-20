PIA starts twice a week flight from Multan to Sharjah

KARACHI, Feb 20 (APP):Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has started twice a week flights from Multan to Sharjah.The inaugural flight PK 293 carrying 166 passengers departed from Multan in the early hours of Wednesday, said a statement.

A ceremony was held at Multan Airport with Foreign Minister

Shah Mehmood Qureshi as a chief guest on the occasion.

Federal Minister for Privatization and Aviation Muhammad Mian

Soomro, President & CEO PIA Air Marshal Arshad Malik, official of CAA

were also present at the launch ceremony.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said that the present

government is very keen to see PIA rising again and to extend full

support for its revival.