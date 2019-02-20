KARACHI, Feb 20 (APP):Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has started twice a week flights from Multan to Sharjah.The inaugural flight PK 293 carrying 166 passengers departed from Multan in the early hours of Wednesday, said a statement.
A ceremony was held at Multan Airport with Foreign Minister
Shah Mehmood Qureshi as a chief guest on the occasion.
Federal Minister for Privatization and Aviation Muhammad Mian
Soomro, President & CEO PIA Air Marshal Arshad Malik, official of CAA
were also present at the launch ceremony.
Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said that the present
government is very keen to see PIA rising again and to extend full
support for its revival.
PIA starts twice a week flight from Multan to Sharjah
