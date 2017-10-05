PIA soon to start tourism promoting flights from different cities to Gilgit, Skardu

ISLAMABAD Oct 05 (APP): Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) would soon start special flight operation from major cities including Lahore and Karachi to Gilgit and Sakardu offering weekend and holiday packages in order to promote tourism activities in northern areas of the country.

The decision to start special flight operation was taken at a meeting held between Advisor to Prime Minister on Aviation Sardar Mehtab Ahmad Khan and Chief Secretary Gilgit-Baltistan Dr. Kazim Niaz here on Thursday.

Besides Secretary Finance GB, high officials of Aviation division were also present on this occasion.

It was mutually agreed that PIA will collaborate with the regional Tourism department in order to promote the tourism activities in the picturesque and fascinating areas in the northern flank of the country, a media release said.

The meeting also decided to convene a meeting of Commercial department of PIA and tourism department of Gilgit-Baltistan to form solid and pragmatic strategy offering attractive and affordable packages to the tourists.

Advisor to Prime Minister on aviation Sardar Mehtab Ahmad Khan shared that special direct flights from Lahore and Karachi will be started to the northern areas of Pakistan and Cargo service of PIA will also be used effectively for transportation of the fruits and dry fruits of hilly areas to the other parts of country.

It will give confidence to the residence of hilly areas and they will be able to earn their livelihood in respectful manner, he said.

He said these special flights will help strength the economy of the country along with presenting a soft and positive image of Pakistan. He said that all possible measures will be taken to promote tourism activities in hilly areas.

Chief Secretary Gilgit-Baltistan Dr. Kazim praised the different reforms formulated by Sardar Methab Ahmad Khan and also thanked for collaborating with tourism department for promoting tourism activities in Gilgit-Baltistan.