PIA recovers 15 Kg heroin from it’s Jeddah bound flight

ISLAMABAD, Dec 21 (APP): Pakistan International Aailine’s (PIA) security and vigilance team has recovered 15 Kg of heroin from its flight ready to depart for Jeddah from Karachi.

According to Spokesman of PIA on Wednesday, the security staff of the airlines at Jinnah International Airport, in its routine pre- departure search of a B-777 aircraft, which was scheduled to operate as PK-7121 (Karachi-Jeddah) recovered approximately 15 kg of heroin late Tuesday.

Officials of Airport Security Force, Anti-Narcotics Force and Pakistan Customs were also part of the search team.

Chief Executive Officer PIA Bernd Hildenbrand has ordered immediate inquiry and detailed investigation in to the matter.

He emphasized that strict action should be ensured against those responsible for this crime, which not only brings bad name to the airline but also to the country.