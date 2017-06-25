PIA offers free travel to Karachi for oil tanker injured

MULTAN, June 25 (APP): Pakistan International Airlines (PIA)
on Sunday offered free air travel to Karachi from Multan and Bahawalpur for medical treatment to the burnt injured of the oil tanker incident.
In a condolence message Chief Executive Officer of PIA
Nayyar Hayat expressed grief and sorrow with the families of the
victims and prayed may the injured get well soon.
According to the PIA Spokesman Mashhood Tajwar, an attendant
with the injured will be allowed 50 % concession in the fare.
He told APP that the station offices of PIA at Multan
and Bhawalpur have been instructed to provide maximum facilities to
such cases.
