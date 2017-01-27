PIA needs well-envisioned business plan for revival: Ahsan

ISLAMABAD, Jan 27 (APP): Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Reform Ahsan Iqbal Friday said revenue maximization, cost rationalization, growth-driven improved services and end to end envisioned business plan was required for the revival of Pakistan International Airline (PIA).

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting of special committee formed by the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) to bring structural reforms in the PIA and make it a profitable organization.

The meeting was attended by minister Privatization Commission Muhammad Zubiar, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on revenue Haroon Akhtar and Chairman Board of Investment Miftah Ismail.

Ahsan Iqbal said it was a make or break opportunity for management to fix and turn around the airline otherwise it would be highly unfortunate if the PIA becomes another white elephant.

He said the government was determined to bring back the lost glory of the PIA and make it the airline of choice.

Ahsan Iqbal directed that the new business plan of the PIA should include improvement in safety, food and entertainment.

He further directed that special attention should be paid to the loss making routes and with the passage of time new fleet of aircrafts would be added to offer world class quality services to the passengers.

“A clear and shared vision, strict adherence to merit, focus on human resource development, core functions, customer service and accountability are essential elements to make PIA a world class airline,” he added.

He said despite bearing strong foundations, the PIA had turned into a loss making instrument that was because of poor management and political interference.

He said without clear road map and solid business model, all efforts in this regard would stay futile. Accountability at all levels should be made mandatory and performance be measured continuously.

Ahsan Iqbal stressed that customers could be brought back only if better quality of service, punctuality and reliability was ensured.

Earlier, the officials of Civil Aviation Authority gave presentation to the committee.