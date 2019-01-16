ISLAMABAD, Jan 16 (APP):Minister for Aviation Division Muhammad Mian Soomro on Wednesday informed the National Assembly
that Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) was in process of finalizing its Strategic Business Plan to further
improve its performance.
Responding to a question during Question Hour he said, “the plan will be submitted to the federal
government in March/April, 2019. It defines the objectives and strategies that are to be achieved.”
PIA finalizing strategic business plan to improve performance: NA told
