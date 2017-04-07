PIA being upgraded, no intention to privatize: Sardar Mehtab

PESHAWAR, April 7 (APP): Advisor to Prime Minister on
Aviation Sardar Mehtab Ahmad Khan on Friday turned down
the speculations regarding the privatization of PIA and said
the government has decided to modernize and upgrade the
airline on commercial basis.
He said PIA was a national and prestigious institution
and the government was striving hard to uplift its standards
on the recommendations of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.
He shared these views while talking to the media during his
visit to Bacha Khan International Airport Peshawar
after inspecting different areas and under construction work.
Sardar Mehtab Ahmad Khan said PIA enjoyed an exemplary and
memorable past which had paved an ideal path for
different international airlines.
It is very unfortunate
that it lost its dignity and performance
because of corruption and poor management which resulted in
the financial deficit to this airline, he said. The financial
deficit of last year was Rs 36 billion, he added.
He said that induction of latest and modern technology in PIA
was being made to maximize its efficiency and productivity.
“We are well aware of different weak areas which need reformation
as per modern time,” he said. The government has
started to restructure all the administrative and operational
matters to ensure the best services of this national
airline including safety measures, manage the delay flights, purchase
of new airplanes.
The government is determined to run this institution
on purely commercial and professional
basis, he said and warned that noncompliance in this regard will
not be tolerated at any cost. He said open Merit system and transparency were the grace of restructuring process. Sardar Mehtab Ahmad Khan instructed all officials not to compromise on quality at
any level.
On the occasion, members of the special committee of
Senate were briefed about the existing condition, expansion
and renovation work at Bacha Khan International Airport. It
was informed that rapid work worth Rs 3 billion was being carried
out to modernize and upgrade PIA as per international standards.