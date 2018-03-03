Physical activities vital for healthy nourishment

PESHAWAR, Mar 03 (APP):Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Iqbal

Zafar Jhagra has said that sports competitions build physical stamina, generate

enthusiasm and leads the participants to take victories and defeats as a source

of learning.

He expressed these views while addressing at the annual

sports gala “Sports Enthusiasm – 2018″ of the city school network at

the sports complex Hayatabad on Saturday. Besides others, teachers, students

and prominent educationists were also present on the occasion.

Excellent presentation, performance and various sports

competition were held. Governor appreciated the Sports Gala and said that the

performance of individuals and team is a true reflection of the excellent

teamwork. Governor congratulated both faculties and students for arranging the

successful Sports Gala.

While appreciating

students of City School, Governor said, “Students from the City School Network

are representing Pakistan on international forums is praiseworthy” while

encouraging students, Governor advised,” Never allow the circumstances

restricting your dreams.

Learning never stops. Always strive to improve and excel

in your respective disciplines in a positive and constructive way” At the

end, Governor gave away prizes to winners of the sports.