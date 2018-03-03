Physical activities vital for healthy nourishment

PESHAWAR, Mar 03 (APP):Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Iqbal
Zafar Jhagra has said that sports competitions build physical stamina, generate
enthusiasm and leads the participants to take victories and defeats as a source
of learning.
He expressed these views while addressing at the annual
sports gala “Sports Enthusiasm – 2018″ of the city school network at
the sports complex Hayatabad on Saturday. Besides others, teachers, students
and prominent educationists were also present on the occasion.
Excellent presentation, performance and various sports
competition were held. Governor appreciated the Sports Gala and said that the
performance of individuals and team is a true reflection of the excellent
teamwork. Governor congratulated both faculties and students for arranging the
successful Sports Gala.
While appreciating
students of City School, Governor said, “Students from the City School Network
are representing Pakistan on international forums is praiseworthy” while
encouraging students, Governor advised,” Never allow the circumstances
restricting your dreams.
Learning never stops. Always strive to improve and excel
in your respective disciplines in a positive and constructive way” At the
end, Governor gave away prizes to winners of the sports.
