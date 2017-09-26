Photographs on landscape, culture of Pakistan displayed at exhibition in Shanxi province

BEIJING, Sept 26 (APP): Pakistan Ambassador to China, Masood Khalid has

said that the harmonious friendship between Pakistan and China is a perfect example for the world, where people belonging to different culture, language and religion not only established brotherly relations but also made it an “all-weather strategic cooperative partnership.”

Addresses an international photography culture exhibition called “Power

of the Image”, recently held in Datong, Shanxi Province in China, he highlighted the historic linkages between Pakistan and China.

The event was organized by the Government of Datong, China Public

Relations Association and China Art Photography Society.

The ambassador also highlighted the special place of Datong in the

context of Silk Route and cross cultural linkage between Pakistan and China.

He mentioned that in the fifth century, Ambassador Gu Weilong from the

Northern Wei Dynasty had travelled from Datong to Hunza in Pakistan, triggering a fusion of cross-cultural exchanges.

He said that both countries are working to enhance interaction between

the business and student community.

The ambassador welcomed the proposal to promote tourism and cultural

interaction between Pakistan and China, so as to highlight rich cultural heritage of Pakistan specially the links which exist between the two countries from the time of Gandhara civilization.

Party Secretary Zhang Jifu of Datong spoke highly of China-Pakistan

friendship and said that both sides have embarked on a new journey of friendship and cooperation under the Belt and Road Initiative.

He expressed keen interest in strengthening ties between Datong and

Pakistan in cultural field.

Consul General of Pakistan in Hong Kong Abdul Qadir Memon participated

in the photographic exhibition displaying his photographs on the landscape and culture of Pakistan.

The photographs received wide appreciation and interest from the

audience in the cultural diversity of Pakistan. Memon was given the “Beautiful Lens Award” for his quality contribution.