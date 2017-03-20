Photographic, painting exhibition to start from tomorrow

ISLAMABAD, Mar 20 (APP): A three-day photographic and painting exhibition titled “Pakistan Past & Present” will start here at Awain-i-Quaid from Tuesday.

The event was being arranged by Directorate of Electronic Media and Publications (DEMP) in collaboration with Nazriya Pakistan Council (NPC).

According to officials of DEMP, More than 200 historic photographs of prominent Pakistan Movement leaders, including Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and Muslims migrating from India are being exhibited.

The exhibition will raise awareness among the youth about the sacrifices made by their forefathers for the creation of Pakistan,” the officials said.

The photographs and paintings sketches prepared by Art and Design Sector of DEMP. The Artists who prepared these photographs and paintings includes Waseem Akhtar, M Iftikhar and Mazhar Alam. The exhibition would be opened for all the visitors.

The inauguration ceremony would be attended by senior officials of Ministry of Information, Broadcasting and National Heritage and Director General Directorate of Electronic Media & Publications Muhammad Saleem.

The officials of DEMP said that the event would attract a large number of people, adding that students specially invited for the exhibition.