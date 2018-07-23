Photographic exhibition ‘Zer-e-Saya Khurshid’ begins at RAC

RAWALPINDI, Jul 23 (APP):In connection with birth anniversary of Imam Ali Reza, a photographic exhibition entitled ‘Zer-e-Saya Khurshid’ began here on Monday, arranged by Rawalpindi Arts Council (RAC) in collaboration with Khana Farhang Iran and Computer Literacy Shelter Welfare (NCLSW).

The exhibition was inaugurated by Director General Khana Farhang Iran Baraham Kiyan while Director RAC Waqar Ahmed and Chairperson NCLSW Masooma Zahra Naqvi were present on the occasion.

More than 76 photographs comprised on shrine of Hazrat Imam Ali Reza and his sayings along with Quranic verses were displayed in the exhibition.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony, Baraham Kiyan said that the exhibition was a gift for the fans

of Hazrat Imam Ali Reza and those who love the family of Holy Prophet.

He said that the exhibition will also strengthen the cultural ties between Iran and Pakistan.

Former Director RAC, Naheed Manzoor said that all Muslims need to be united to counter anti-Islam factions.

Director RAC Waqar Ahmed said that Hazrat Imam Ali Reza was a very respectable personality

and his way of life needed to be followed for a successful life.

The exhibition will continue for next three days.