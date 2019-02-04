Photographic exhibition to mark Kashmir Solidarity Day starts at RAC

RAWALPINDI, Feb 04 (APP):A photographic exhibition to mark Kashmir Solidarity Day started at Rawalpindi Arts Council (RAC) here on Monday.

The exhibition has been organized to highlight the Kashmir issue and raise awareness about the human rights violations and brutalities being committed by Indian forces in occupied Kashmir.

Senior political and social figures Hamid Nawaz Khan, Raja Nasir, Allama Ayaz Zaheer Hashmi and Malik Mehrban Khan participated as guests of honor while on the occasion and Director RAC Waqar Ahmed and former RAC Director Naheed Mansoor were present.